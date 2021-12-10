NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new monument honoring pioneering journalist Nellie Bly is open to the public on Roosevelt Island.
It's called "The Girl Puzzle" after Bly's first published work.
It features a representation of Bly as well as four other faces representing a variety of women.
Bly's most celebrated work, "Ten Days in a Mad-House," is considered the first piece of investigative journalism.
Bly pretended to be insane to get into the Blackwell Island Asylum on the island and expose its horrific conditions.