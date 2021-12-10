NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn school worker is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle that then sped off.

Police are now asking for your help in finding the driver.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the hit and run was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a dark color 4-door Nissan sedan speeding away after a person is hit near the corner of Union Street and Classon Avenue in Crown Heights.

The victim has been identified by neighbors as 67-year-old Dorothy Gargano.

“I pray to God that she be OK, normal and that she can be Dorothy again like she was,” said neighbor Marie Mazzei.

Police say the crash happened on December 7th around 12:30 p.m. Gargano was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she remains.

Mazzei says Gargano, her husband and son have lived on her street for years. She says Gargano’s husband Al came by this morning to tell her the news.

“He said Dorothy is in the hospital. She was in an accident. I said ‘Accident?’ He said someone hit her with a car and she’s in bad shape,” Mazzei said.

Mazzei says Gargano worked in the office at a school in Crown Heights. She describes Gargano as a loving person who has always been there for her, especially when she herself was sick.

“She’s a very nice person, she helped me a lot,” Mazzei said. “She took care of me and helped me a lot. Al too. Anything I needed, they’d come help me with.”

Mazzei says Gargano’s husband has told her she suffered a head injury along with broken bones. Neighbors are now praying for her recovery. They also want the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“That shouldn’t be done that way. They should have stopped. Like normal,” one person said.

Police say the suspect vehicle went eastbound on Union Street after the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.