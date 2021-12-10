NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered an indoor mask mandate at all public places unless a vaccine requirement is in effect.

The statewide order is a response to the growing number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron and Delta variants spread. It will be in effect from Dec. 13 to at least Jan. 15.

Gov. Hochul says New York is “entering time of uncertainty” as she announces new statewide indoor mask mandate for businesses/venues, unless they require proof of full vax status @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/tgxuhM8IZa — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) December 10, 2021

Businesses and venues that do not require and check for fully vaccinated status must ensure staff and patrons two years and older wear a mask at all times when indoors or they could face fines of $1,000 per violation.

Patrons and staff must meet the CDC’s threshold to be considered fully vaccinated. That means at least two weeks have passed since receiving a second Moderna or Pfizer shot or one Johnson & Johnson.

COVID VACCINE

“Many people in New York City are already dealing with this, they’ve been doing it for a while,” Hochul said. “But the rest of the state now has a wake-up call. I’ve been warning, I’ve been saying, if we can’t get more people vaccinated or boosted, I have to protect people, but also the economy.”

The new mask mandate aligns with CDC recommendations for “communities with substantial and high transmission,” the governor’s office said.

On Thursday, the governor said New York has 20 confirmed cases of Omicron, but the surge of hospitalizations is mostly due to Delta.

The latest numbers showed:

More than 12,000 positive COVID-19 cases in New York

More than 4,500 in New Jersey

More than 2,600 in Connecticut

National numbers reflect a similar upward trend. New cases increased nearly 42% and reported deaths are up 37% from last week.

On Thursday, the FDA authorized Pfizer booster shots for 16-and-17-year-olds amid a recent surge of boosters being administered to adults.

According to state officials, only 20% of 5-to-11-year-olds have received a shot.