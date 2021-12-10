By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Chilly clouds stick around tonight after a chilly Thursday. We can expect similar cloud cover to end the week, but temps do climb a bit… All ahead of a strong to potentially severe Saturday afternoon.
A vigorous pair of fronts fly east, picking up a bevy of gulf moisture along the way, and unseasonably mild temps. The record of 64 set back in 1879, is in major danger of being broken! 142-year-old record… wow.
After the front passes, we can expect another dramatic cool down with temps topping off in the 40s on Sunday.
Extended outlook: Above normal temps return next week!
Have a good one.