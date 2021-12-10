NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Chelsea.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on 11th Avenue near 18th Street.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul To Announce Measures To Slow Latest Spread Of Coronavirus, Omicron Variant In New York
According to police, a 34-year-old man was hit by a black sedan heading southbound as he crossed the street near Chelsea Piers.READ MORE: Stubborn Blaze Tears Through Brooklyn Heights Building
The driver did not stop, police said.MORE NEWS: Body Of Missing Long Island Mother Melissa Molinari Found, Husband Arrested
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.