By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Chelsea.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on 11th Avenue near 18th Street.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was hit by a black sedan heading southbound as he crossed the street near Chelsea Piers.

The driver did not stop, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

