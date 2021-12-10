NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More subways are being delayed due to people on the tracks and CBS2 has exclusively learned the MTA‘s plan for solving this issue and reducing delays.

The MTA tells CBS2’s Ali Bauman while there are incidents of people being pushed onto subway tracks, the majority of incidents involve people with mental health issues walking on the tracks voluntarily. It’s dangerous first and foremost, but it also creates a domino effect of train delays.

Cell phone video shows a subway car trying to stop short as it approaches a man standing on the tracks, but the R train pins the man between the car and platform before he wriggles free and continues roaming the tracks.

This happened Monday afternoon at the 8th Street station.

Police say people standing on the tracks is a growing issue.

CBS2 has exclusively learned there was a 50% increase in subway delays due to people on the tracks in November compared to October.

The disturbing trend has sparked MTA acting CEO Janno Lieber to create a brand new “Trespasser Task Force” to find solutions for preventing people from jumping on, as well as ask City Hall for a stronger presence of police and mental health workers on the platforms.

“I set up a task force because we want the New York City Transit Authority, which runs the subways and the commuter railroads, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, all are experiencing this issue and we want them all to be dealing with this collectively to come up with some strategy. But then, we’re going to turn to the police department and city of New York especially and our own MTA police and say we need your help to keep people off the roadways,” Lieber said.

The MTA says there was another incident Friday morning when a man jumped on the tracks at 125th Street, which delayed at least 18 trains for about half an hour during the peak of the morning’s commute.