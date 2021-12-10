PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Help finally arrived in Port Chester on Friday after CBS2’s story about businesses that were still without power three months after flooding from Ida.
Crews from Con Edison were outside Telly’s Taverna restaurant working on temporary electricity.
Businesses along North Main Street were caught in the red tape between Con Ed and the Department of Transportation over cutting up the street to make repairs.
Telly’s owner told CBS2 that Con Ed agreed to arrange temporary power until the conflict is resolved.