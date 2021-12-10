NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a stubborn blaze in Brooklyn Friday morning.
Chopper 2 was over the scene of the fire in Brooklyn Heights.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul To Announce Measures To Slow Latest Spread Of Coronavirus, Omicron Variant In New York
It erupted in an apartment building on Montague Street, and grew to four alarms.READ MORE: Body Of Missing Long Island Mother Melissa Molinari Found, Husband Arrested
Flames could be seen shooting through the windows and roof.
No firefighters have been hurt battling the fire.MORE NEWS: NYPD Searching For Driver In Chelsea Hit-And-Run