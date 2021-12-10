CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, FDNY, Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a stubborn blaze in Brooklyn Friday morning.

Chopper 2 was over the scene of the fire in Brooklyn Heights.

(credit: CBS2)

It erupted in an apartment building on Montague Street, and grew to four alarms.

Flames could be seen shooting through the windows and roof.

No firefighters have been hurt battling the fire.

