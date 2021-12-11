NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man who was suspected of stealing from a Midtown Duane Reade and shoved an officer on his way out.

It happened at the store located at 155 East 34th Street on Dec. 10 around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a Duane Reade employee told a uniformed officer on paid detail about a suspected shoplifter in the store.

The officer confronted the man as he was trying to leave the store. Video shows him shoving and appearing to punch the officer, who fell to the ground.

The officer suffered a cut to her left ear and a fracture to her face, police said. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect got away. It was not immediately clear if or what he stole.

The man police are looking for was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.