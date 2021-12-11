By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's a tale of two seasons this weekend as a strong cold front pushes through.
Temps will climb into the 60s today, likely breaking some daily records! We’re forecasting a high of 65 in Central Park. The current record is 64 set back in 1879. It’ll be close!
The daylight hours will just have some scattered showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but some peaks of sun here and there are possible. Winds will start picking up through the afternoon.
This evening between 6 and 11 p.m., a very thin squall line will push through the area. Gusts ahead of and within this line may reach severe levels, gusting to 60 mph. Expect brief, heavy rain as well, but with the fast movement, we’re not expecting any widespread flooding.

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, although the biggest risk for that looks to be to the southwest.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday. Some gusts of 40-50 mph remain possible as the colder air rushes in. The front quickly swings through late tonight with gradual clearing into tomorrow morning.
Temps for Sunday will only be in the 40s… Despite the dramatic drop, that’s near normal for mid-December. Sunday will be chilly, but bright.
Above average temps continue next week with temps mainly in the 50s.
Have a great weekend and just stay weather aware later today!