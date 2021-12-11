STORM WATCHWind Advisories In Effect As Severe Weather Moves Through Tri-State Area | Check Forecast, Live Radar And More
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Kiran Dhillon, Local TV, MLS Cup, New York, New York City, NYCFC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)New York City Football Club fans flooded the streets Saturday after the team won the MLS Cup for the first time ever.

They scored the historic win in a penalty shootout against the Portland Timbers. The final score was 4-2.

READ MORE: NYCFC Wins MLS Cup, Beating Portland Timbers In Shootout

Hundreds of fans watched the game at the Hammerstein Ballroom in the Manhattan Center, and once the win was in the bag, they filled the streets of Manhattan to celebrate.

“What was the best part of the game?” CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon asked one fan.

“The best part of the game was when the whistle blew and we were officially champions,” he said.

The win was a long time coming.

“It’s been 10 years since any New York team won anything. Ten years,” one fan said.

“How you feeling right now?” Dhillon asked.

READ MORE: NYCFC Rallies Late In Second Half, Stuns Philadelphia Union For Spot In MLS Cup Final

“Amazing. Amazing. It’s crazy,” the fan said.

The game was a nail bitter.

“The highlight of the game was just winning on penalties, you know. It’s such a 50/50 thing. It’s so random. Anyone can win,” one fan said.

The star was captain and goaltender Sean Johnson.

“He saved us in the dire moments of penalties. Penalty shootout. I feel like he was the man of the match,” one fan said.

The mayor says a big party is going to be held for the team at city hall on Tuesday. Fans say they’ll be there.

“We just made history. It’s history in the making. Unbelievable! New York is ecstatic,” one fan said.

MORE NEWS: NYCFC Reaches Eastern Conference Final After Penalty Shootout

Until then, they plan to fly high on the adrenaline of the big win.

CBSNewYork Team