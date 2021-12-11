NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Football Club fans flooded the streets Saturday after the team won the MLS Cup for the first time ever.

They scored the historic win in a penalty shootout against the Portland Timbers. The final score was 4-2.

Hundreds of fans watched the game at the Hammerstein Ballroom in the Manhattan Center, and once the win was in the bag, they filled the streets of Manhattan to celebrate.

“What was the best part of the game?” CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon asked one fan.

“The best part of the game was when the whistle blew and we were officially champions,” he said.

The win was a long time coming.

“It’s been 10 years since any New York team won anything. Ten years,” one fan said.

“How you feeling right now?” Dhillon asked.

“Amazing. Amazing. It’s crazy,” the fan said.

The game was a nail bitter.

“The highlight of the game was just winning on penalties, you know. It’s such a 50/50 thing. It’s so random. Anyone can win,” one fan said.

The star was captain and goaltender Sean Johnson.

“He saved us in the dire moments of penalties. Penalty shootout. I feel like he was the man of the match,” one fan said.

The mayor says a big party is going to be held for the team at city hall on Tuesday. Fans say they’ll be there.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Congratulations to #NYCFC for showing the world that NYC grit and determination wins every time! Bring that cup back to New York City, we're ready to celebrate with you at City Hall. See you Tuesday!#MLSCup pic.twitter.com/3AJMlkcP1c — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 11, 2021

“We just made history. It’s history in the making. Unbelievable! New York is ecstatic,” one fan said.

Until then, they plan to fly high on the adrenaline of the big win.