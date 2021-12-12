NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police say they don’t believe the victims were the intended targets.

As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, police are searching for an 18-year-old gunman who opened fire on Vernon Avenue between Lewis Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. outside the Willoughby Court Apartments.

A 39-year-old man told police he was walking by, heard the shots and next thing he knew, he was on the ground, bleeding and suffering from severe pain in his right leg.

A second victim, 26 years old, was also shot in the leg. He told police a similar story.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

One neighbor said he’s lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and constantly fears for his safety and that of his young daughter.

“It’s not a surprise to me. It’s really not. I just stay … inside. I don’t do anything but stay inside, go to work, get money and come back home,” he said.

Other neighbors say they hope things get better soon.

“Although I’ve lived here for what feels like [to] me a long time, I don’t have super deep roots here, but this is a good neighborhood with amazing people in it, and that’s really, like, horrific,” neighbor Emma Spatz said.

No arrests have been made. The search for the 18-year-old suspect continues.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published on Dec. 11.