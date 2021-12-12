By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After record warmth well into the 60s yesterday, temps won't get out of the 40s today.
Despite the 20+ degree drop, we’re back to where we should be for mid-December.
It’ll still be breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph at times, so it’ll feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s.
It’s mostly clear and cold overnight with lows in the 30s.
Things stay pretty quiet for the next several days as temps climb back above normal with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Our next threat of any rain looks to be late in the week, so a nice dry stretch into this week.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!