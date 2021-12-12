NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of an attack on two students that sent a Staten Island high school into lockdown.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the two suspects on the surveillance video. One is seen brandishing a handgun and used it to beat a teenage victim, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

School safety agents said the Dec. 6 incident at Susan E. Wagner High School is part of a troubling wave of violence plaguing New York City schools.

According to police, two suspects assaulted two teenagers near a football field. They allegedly punched and struck a 16-year-old in the head with a gun and attacked a 19-year-old. Both victims suffered swelling and bruising.

“It’s scary, it’s surreal,” senior Evan Lechowicz said.

“It’s just scary, like you hear of other shootings around the country,” senior Julianna Raimonda said.

There was another lockdown the next day. Witnesses told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot near the school. Police said a 16-year-old was later charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Students were frightened.

“I hope that we have metal detectors every day now. Just keep everyone safe,” senior Alan Pachkovskiy said.

The Department of Education said it boosted security by adding extra police officers on campus.

An anti-gun violence initiative came to the school to speak with students the day after the second lockdown.

“Let’s try to provide some alternatives to violence,” said Mike Perry, program manager of True 2 Life.

“We’ve had a rash of gun violence since the beginning of our school year in September and this trend is just continuing,” said Gregory Floyd, president of Local 237.

Floyd attributed the problem to understaffing. He said the city is down about 1,800 school safety agents and is calling on officials to take action before the situation turns tragic.

“Some schools have half the staff they used to have to patrol and to combat violence and make sure weapons don’t get into the schools,” Floyd said.

The DOE said it is working with the NYPD to identify the suspects and is providing support to the victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.