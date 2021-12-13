NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple who found a newborn abandoned inside a subway station 21 years ago is sharing an update.
Danny Stewart found the baby in August 2000 while on the way to meet his now-husband.READ MORE: JFK Airport's New Terminal 1 Will Have Nearly 2 Dozen International Gates, Hochul Says
The state took custody of the child, while officials searched for the boy’s parents, who were never found. Later that year, a judge asked the couple if they would like to adopt the boy.
They said yes and named him Kevin. Now 21 years later, Kevin is a senior at Swarthmore College.
The couple even wrote a book about their incredible journey.