By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Middletown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, Shooting

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking into what led to a fatal shooting Monday morning in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Police responded to the shooting at a home on Borden Road in Middletown.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no active threat to the public.

Investigators are looking into the possibility it was an accidental shooting.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

