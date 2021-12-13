MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking into what led to a fatal shooting Monday morning in Monmouth County, New Jersey.
Police responded to the shooting at a home on Borden Road in Middletown.READ MORE: Masks Now Required Inside Businesses And Venues Across New York State
Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no active threat to the public.READ MORE: Staten Island Students Walk Out Of Classes To Protest Recent Violence At Susan E. Wagner High School
Investigators are looking into the possibility it was an accidental shooting.MORE NEWS: Westchester County Executive George Latimer Tests Positive For COVID-19
The victim’s identity was not immediately released.