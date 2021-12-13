TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, state officials in New Jersey are urging people to get their vaccinations and boosters.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy detailed the progress being made in getting state employees vaccinated. He said 70% of all employees were reported as being fully vaccinated.
In all, 43 of 50 agencies have reported full vaccination rates at or above 75%.
There are also increased rates in the private sector.
“We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating those who live, work and study in the state, with 73% of residents fully vaccinated and 84% with at least one dose of vaccine,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli said.
New Jersey has designated Wednesday "Boost NJ" day. Vaccine sites will be encouraged to host walk-in booster clinics.
And a new vaccine mega-site will open at the former Lord & Taylor store at Bridgewater Commons Mall.