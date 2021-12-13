CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council will hold a hearing Monday on COVID safety protocols in the workplace.

Witnesses will testify from several government agencies, like the Mayor’s Office of Labor Relations and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Council members will also hear from labor unions and those who work at private companies.

After gathering information on protocols used, including the role of city mandates, officials hope to figure out the best safety methods as the pandemic continues.

