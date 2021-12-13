CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Temps will fall to around 40 in the city with 30s and distant 20s across our suburbs.

READ MORE: Indoor Mask Mandate Takes Effect For Businesses Across New York State

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and mild again. Highs in the low 50s.

READ MORE: Man Stabbed To Death At Bronx Subway Station

(Credit: CBS2)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

MORE NEWS: New York City Council Hearing On COVID Safety In Workplace

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and rather mild. Highs near 60.

CBSNewYork Team