Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Temps will fall to around 40 in the city with 30s and distant 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny and mild again. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and rather mild. Highs near 60.