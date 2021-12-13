NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new mask mandate takes effect Monday across New York state, amid a surge in COVID cases.

Masks must be work at public, indoor places that don’t have a COVID vaccine requirement.

The statewide COVID positivity rate is just under 5%, but the governor says around 10% of hospitals don’t have the capacity to handle a rise in cases.

“We’re entering a time of uncertainty,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week. “We can either plateau here, or our cases could escalate beyond control.”

The new mandate means all businesses and venues must require masks indoors for everyone, or proof of vaccination. Owners who don’t enforce it, could face fines up to $1,000.

The mandate will be in effect until at least January 15, when Hochul will reassess COVID conditions.

“If there’s a variant going around, we’re in a global pandemic, I think people need to do what they need to do,” said Bedford-Stuyvesant resident Prashant Nashi.

“It’s good to mandate it, then hold each other accountable,” Downtown Brooklyn resident Jackie Chang said.

Enforcement is left up to county health departments, but some — like Rockland County — won’t abide.

“I’m not going to take people off of vaccination efforts to have them walk around and tell people to put their mask on their face,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. “People who are on the edge of where we convince them to get vaccinated are going to basically say, ‘You know something, if I’ve got to wear a mask, why even bother getting vaccinated at this point?'”

Some say abruptly imposing the mandate on businesses owners focused on recouping their loses during the holiday season isn’t fair.

“Putting business owners as the enforcement arm of state public health policy is just an incredibly burdensome ask,” Greg Biryla, with the National Federation of Independent Business, said.

In New York City, proof of vaccination is already required to dine indoors, attend entertainment or workout.

Starting Tuesday, everyone as young as 5 years old must show proof of one dose. Then for those 12 and up, two doses will be required by December 27, unless you received the Johnson & Johnson single dose shot.

Last month, the city’s health commissioner issued an advisory strongly recommending that all New Yorkers wear masks at all times when indoors and in public settings.

Businesses doubled down on the reminders, with signs in windows that read, “Face masks must be worn.”

“If not, you’ll wait outside. We’ll give you mask,” said David Ramnauth, who owns Big Brothers Hardware. “We try to handle it in a very diplomatic way.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Royal Sneakers in Bedford-Stuyvesant said they won’t even unlock the doors if someone is not masked.

“It’s safety for everyone – for us, and our customers,” co-owner Harpreed Singh said.

More than 80% of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.