NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City FC will celebrate its MLS Cup victory Tuesday on the steps of City Hall.

NYCFC beat the Portland Timbers 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw on Saturday, winning the cup for the first time.

“We just made history. It’s history in the making. Unbelievable!” one fan told CBS2. “New York is ecstatic.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the team will be presented with the keys to the city.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Congratulations to #NYCFC for showing the world that NYC grit and determination wins every time! Bring that cup back to New York City, we're ready to celebrate with you at City Hall. See you Tuesday!#MLSCup pic.twitter.com/3AJMlkcP1c — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 11, 2021

“This is a historic win for NYCFC and for New York City,” de Blasio said in a statement. “The grit, tenacity, and resiliency this team has displayed this season and in the final game has been an inspiration. On behalf of 8.8 million New Yorkers, congratulations to our champions! We can’t wait to celebrate with you at City Hall.”

Tuesday’s ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. Tickets are free but guests must register online here.

Fans can also watch a livestream of the event here.

Attendees must be vaccinated, with children ages 5 to 11 showing proof of at least one shot and people ages 12 and up showing proof of two shots.