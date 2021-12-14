NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire in the Bronx sent four people to the hospital Tuesday.
Firefighters got the call just after 7:30 p.m. and arrived on Mead Street in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.READ MORE: Trucking Industry Feeling 'The Squeeze,' Facing Shortage Of Drivers Amid Holiday Rush
The FDNY says the fire started in a multi-level residential building, but it didn’t take long to spread to two more buildings.
We’re told the victims all have minor injuries.READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams To Name Keechant Sewell As NYPD's First Female Police Commissioner
One neighbor says she helped sound the alarm.
“Screaming, get out, get out, it’s a fire, it’s a fire, people come out, you know, and I had to help them come down,” Bronx resident Benise Torres said.
“The Department of Buildings is on the scene to evaluate the building’s stability,” FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin said.MORE NEWS: Newark Police Officer Shot, Suspect In Custody
The Red Cross is trying to help six families find temporary housing.