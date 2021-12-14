CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bodega worker in Brooklyn was shot to death while he was on the job.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Flatbush.

Police say the 20-year-old was shot in what was likely a botched robbery.

Four officers had to be treated for minor injuries after they were involved in a car accident as they searched for the suspect.

So far, no arrest has been made.

