NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bodega worker in Brooklyn was shot to death while he was on the job.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Flatbush.
Police say the 20-year-old was shot in what was likely a botched robbery.
Four officers had to be treated for minor injuries after they were involved in a car accident as they searched for the suspect.
So far, no arrest has been made.