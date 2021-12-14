NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “NFL Today” host James Brown was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Known affectionately as “JB,” his thoughtfulness, warmth and intelligence have earned him much love and respect from colleagues.
“There have been so many people who have helped to shape me along the way, and the most important thing I’ll continue to remember is that it’s not about me, it is about the team,” he said.
Brown has hosted a record 10 Super Bowl shows and won three Emmys.