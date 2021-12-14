CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Today: Mostly to partly sunny and mild again. Highs in the low 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Temps will fall to around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some showers around later in the afternoon and at night. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and rather mild. Highs near 60.

