Today: Mostly to partly sunny and mild again. Highs in the low 50s.
READ MORE: NYC Vaccine Mandate Now Applies To Kids As Young As 5 Years Old
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Temps will fall to around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.
READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Anniversary: 1 Year Since 1st Shot Administered In U.S.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some showers around later in the afternoon and at night. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
MORE NEWS: NYCFC Celebrates MLS Cup Victory On Steps Of City Hall
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and rather mild. Highs near 60.