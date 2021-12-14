NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was shot in Newark on Tuesday night.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, it happened just after 8:35 p.m. near 14th Avenue and 14th Street in Newark’s West Side neighborhood.

Officers were sent to the area after receiving a tip and spotted the suspect, who was acting suspiciously.

When officers tried to approach him, he allegedly opened fire.

“Pulled his gun out immediately and began shooting without provocation,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. “It’s just a good thing that the officer is well and alive and alert.”

One officer was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and was last reported to be recovering with his family by his side.

Officials say the officer is in his 20s and joined the force in 2018.

The suspect is in custody, and a gun has been recovered.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.