NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NFL reported a record 37 new COVID cases among players Monday, including two from local teams.
Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney got his positive test result while flying home from Los Angeles on the team plane. It’s the second time on the COVID list for Toney, who has been vaccinated.
Jets cornerback Justin Hardee is also on the list. The Jets are holding team meetings virtually this week to reduce the risk of spread.
Monday night, the NFL ordered all team staff who are already vaccinated to get a booster shot by Dec. 27.