NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A huge celebration will be held Tuesday in New York City for the winners of the Major League Soccer Cup.
A special ceremony for the New York City Football Club will take place at noon on the steps of City Hall.READ MORE: NYC Vaccine Mandate Now Applies To Kids As Young As 5 Years Old
On Saturday, the team won the title for the first time after defeating the Portland Timbers in Oregon.
That same day, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans for a celebration. Preparations began Monday at City Hall, where crews hung a championship banner.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Anniversary: 1 Year Since 1st Shot Administered In U.S.
The team will receive the keys to the city.
COVID safety protocols will be in place.MORE NEWS: NYPD's Rodney Harrison Nominated For Suffolk County Police Commissioner
Tickets for the event are no longer available, but you can watch the ceremony streaming live on CBSN New York.