NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new group of heroes is teaming up to spread holiday cheer this weekend.
Police and first responders from Newark will take 100 children on a shopping spree.
They’re hoping to build stronger community bonds and bring joy to families in need.
It's the latest effort from United Company Corporation. The city nonprofit group is dedicated to move people from "dependency to self-sufficiency."
They’re been helping since 1964.
UCC's Executive Director Craig Mainor stopped by CBSN New York to share more about the Shop with a Hero event and how you can help too.
To support the event, please contact Richard Greco, from United Community Corporation, at Richard.greco@uccnewark.org or via phone at 908-358-8815. For more information, call Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Quiles at 973-733-5482.