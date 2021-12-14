DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police officers rescued a dog from a house fire Monday.
Authorities say the officers responded to a call for a fire on Homer Avenue in Deer Park. They found thick black smoke coming from the house.
Three @SCPD1stPrecinct officers rescued a dog trapped in a house fire.
A resident of Homer Ave., Deer Park told the cops their dog/cat were inside. The cops rushed in & rescued the pup. Thankfully, the cat escaped on their own. The officers were treated for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/cFppA69UG7
— Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) December 14, 2021
A resident told the officers a dog and a cat were still inside. The officers located the dog, and the cat got out on its own.
The officers were treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.