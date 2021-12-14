CBSN New YorkWatch Now
DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police officers rescued a dog from a house fire Monday.

Authorities say the officers responded to a call for a fire on Homer Avenue in Deer Park. They found thick black smoke coming from the house.

A resident told the officers a dog and a cat were still inside. The officers located the dog, and the cat got out on its own.

The officers were treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

