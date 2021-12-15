NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams and the next NYPD commissioner, Keechant Sewell, went to the scene of a deadly shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Police said a worker in a bodega was killed Tuesday night during an attempted robbery, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The victim’s family was still deep in grief, but told CBS2 the victim was a good boy, just 20 years old, and that the man who shot him was a customer he knew.

Adams and Sewell paid their respects at the site where yet another bodega worker lost his life, offering a promise to the community once he takes office.

“I am going to make my city safe. We will be a safe city,” Adams said.

The latest incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday inside Flatbush Deli. Police said a man walked in with a gun and attempted to rob the store. In the ensuing struggle, Fadhi Mosa, who worked as a clerk, was shot in the head.

“This is sad. It just makes no sense. Out of all the stuff going on in the world, this is what they doing?” neighbor Crystal Johnson said.

The bodega’s owner is a member of the Yemeni American Merchants Association. The group has been gravely concerned over the recent string of attacks on Yemeni bodegas throughout the city. On Wednesday, it reiterated its concerns to the city’s new leadership.

“I don’t know what happened, what went wrong. It’s just like it’s escalating everywhere,” the association’s Naji Almontaser said.

The mayor-elect and incoming commissioner declined to address this specific shooting, but laid out their plans to attack the over-proliferation of guns.

“Guns come in to our city in pieces, and so state lawmakers must catch up to what’s happening on the ground. Federal lawyers must catch up to what’s happening on the ground,” Adams said.

So far, there have been no arrests in the deli shooting. The Yemeni American Merchants Association is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.