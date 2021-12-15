NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — History was made Wednesday for the New York City Police Department.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as the city’s first female police commissioner.

Adams searched across the country to find his choice, but in the end, he didn’t have to go far. Sewell grew up right here at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

It’s a homecoming for the history books.

From running the 351-member Nassau County detective squad, to running the NYPD. Now, the 49-year-old will be boss to 35,000 uniformed officers and 18,000 civilians across the city.

Watch: Mayor-Elect Adams Names New NYPD Commissioner

The day after the election, Adams told CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer the number one quality he would be looking for in a police commissioner.

“The next commissioner must be really emotionally intelligent and have the empathy and compassion,” he said. “Not only should they have worn a gun belt, but if they didn’t, they should understand that we need to boost morale.”

A big congratulations to Keechant Sewell — NYC’s next Police Commissioner. I want to wish her a warm welcome to the NYPD family. And I know the people of NYC and all the brave men & women in blue are in good hands with her at the helm. pic.twitter.com/5kjTB2jzdD — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 15, 2021

Tuesday night, Adams said in a statement, “Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve.”

Sources tell CBS2 she impressed Adams during the tough interview process, which included a mock press conference about the shooting of an apparently unarmed Black man by a white police officer. She projected a calm confidence that impressed Adams, a former police captain.

She will have a tough job, as the latest crime stats show overall index crime increased by 21% in November 2021 compared to the previous year. Robbery increased 24%, felony assault increased 11%, transit crime rose 106% and hate crimes were up 97%.

Sources say Sewell, who will be the 45th commissioner and the first woman, will report directly to Adams, who has made restoring public safety his top priority.

He has already pledged to bring back the undercover plainclothes unit that was disbanded by current Police Commissioner Dermot Shea during the Black Lives Matter protests. He also says he wants to bring back beat cops.