NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Opera is tightening their COVID vaccine mandate.

All performers, musicians, staff and audience members will need to show proof of a booster shot in order to get in.

The mandate takes effect Jan. 17 for people eligible for third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

COVID VACCINE

Fans of the opera told CBS2’s Dick Brennan they’re OK with the stricter rules.

“There’s 4,000 people in the building, so in order for us to feel safe, it seems like it’s necessary to be sure everybody’s properly vaccinated,” Park Slope resident George Shelden said.

“We haven’t got that many more years, and I would like to spend the rest of them without my facial accompaniment,” East Side resident Shelley Friedland said, gesturing to her face mask.

The announcement came as COVID struck again on Broadway.

On Wednesday, “Hamilton,” “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” all canceled performances due to breakthrough COVID cases.

The Johnston family said they had been singing songs from “Hamilton” for months in anticipation of the show.

“I was looking forward to this,” Caroline Johnston said.

“‘Hamilton’ got us through COVID, and it looks like COVID got ‘Hamilton’ tonight,” Jessica Johnston said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Showgoers were left scrambling with some cancelations being announced just about an hour before the curtain was scheduled to rise.

“We’re gonna go have spontaneous plans and figure it out,” one person said.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said the organization is speaking with unions about “establishing a process to make sure that all of our eligible employees get a booster shot.”