CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

Today: Increasing clouds with some nuisance showers around late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Leftover shower activity with things drying out overnight. Temps only fall to around 50.

READ MORE: Keechant Sewell Named NYPD's First Female Police Commissioner

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and near record warmth. Highs in the low 60s.

Central Park
Forecast: 61
Record: 63

READ MORE: 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Fire At Queens Apartment Building

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday: Partly sunny with temperatures only running slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

MORE NEWS: More Details Expected Wednesday On NYC's Private Sector Vaccine Mandate

Saturday: On and off rain for most — potentially a little snow well N&W — and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

CBSNewYork Team