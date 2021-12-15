Today: Increasing clouds with some nuisance showers around late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and near record warmth. Highs in the low 60s.
Central Park
Forecast: 61
Record: 63
Friday: Partly sunny with temperatures only running slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: On and off rain for most — potentially a little snow well N&W — and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.