By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
We can look forward to another day above normal. More clouds will float into the area, especially this afternoon. A few embedded showers are likely Wednesday evening, all head of a warm front pushing through on Thursday. Wed PM High: 54.
Thursday will be flirting with records. Central Park’s daily record is in jeopardy at 63. We’re forecasting a very close call of 60.
After the front passes, temps slowly return to normal levels by Saturday with the arrival of another cold front. This will bring showers to the area Saturday, and even some wet flakes to our north.
Check back in for the latest.