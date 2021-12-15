CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to release guidelines Wednesday on the city’s upcoming private sector vaccine mandate.

The city is requiring all employees to have at least one shot of the vaccine by Dec. 27.

The mayor has said there will not be a weekly testing option.

The city is expected to provide more details on enforcement and implementation.

About 184,000 businesses will be impacted by the mandate.

