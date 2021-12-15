NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to release guidelines Wednesday on the city’s upcoming private sector vaccine mandate.
The city is requiring all employees to have at least one shot of the vaccine by Dec. 27.READ MORE: Incoming Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman Says He Will Not Enforce State Mask Mandate
The mayor has said there will not be a weekly testing option.READ MORE: New York City Vaccine Mandate Now Applies To Kids As Young As 5 Years Old
The city is expected to provide more details on enforcement and implementation.MORE NEWS: Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York's Indoor Mask Mandate
About 184,000 businesses will be impacted by the mandate.