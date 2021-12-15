NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on New York City’s plan to launch a controversial health care plan for retirees.
In October, a judge temporarily stopped the plan, and the city revised the start date to the first quarter of next year.
Now, a judge has ruled the plan will not be able to take effect until April 1 at the earliest — that's only if the city meets certain conditions.
Under the new plan, retired workers would be switched to the Medicare Advantage Plus, or they can opt out to keep their current insurance, but it would cost $200 more a month.
As the judge monitors the changes, retirees have until March 31 to opt out.