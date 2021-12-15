NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several area colleges announced changes Wednesday, as COVID numbers rise heading into the holidays.
On Tuesday, Cornell University shut down its campus in Ithaca due to nearly 500 cases. The university moved all exams online and canceled all activities and athletics.READ MORE: Keechant Sewell Named NYPD’s First Female Commissioner; Adams: It 'Sends Powerful Message To Girls And Young Women'
Several other schools followed suit Wednesday.
Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This will help avoid potential isolation on campus during break as COVID cases rise among undergrads. https://t.co/EyaFpSJbDB pic.twitter.com/uxm3Mtbz6z
— Princeton University (@Princeton) December 15, 2021
Princeton University’s campus remains open, but exams have been moved online.
“Students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience,” the university tweeted. “This will help avoid potential isolation on campus during break as COVID cases rise among undergrads.”
IMPORTANT NEWS: Our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for concern, caution, and appropriate actions. Primary actions to be taken: https://t.co/q8Ey8Xklc0 pic.twitter.com/59salv4mxL
— New York University (@nyuniversity) December 15, 2021
New York University said it’s also seeing a “considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases.” School officials “strongly encourage” exams be moved online, and non-essential gatherings be cancelled.
“It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for concern, caution, and appropriate actions,” the university tweeted.”
🚨There has been an update to Fordham's COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. Prior to the start of classes for the spring 2022 semester, the COVID-19 booster will be required for all faculty, staff, and students.
Learn more⤵️https://t.co/OjZt8uKq1b
— Fordham University (@FordhamNYC) December 15, 2021
