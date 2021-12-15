CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several area colleges announced changes Wednesday, as COVID numbers rise heading into the holidays.

On Tuesday, Cornell University shut down its campus in Ithaca due to nearly 500 cases. The university moved all exams online and canceled all activities and athletics.

Several other schools followed suit Wednesday.

Princeton University’s campus remains open, but exams have been moved online.

“Students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience,” the university tweeted. “This will help avoid potential isolation on campus during break as COVID cases rise among undergrads.”

New York University said it’s also seeing a “considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases.” School officials “strongly encourage” exams be moved online, and non-essential gatherings be cancelled.

“It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for concern, caution, and appropriate actions,” the university tweeted.”

Meanwhile, Fordham University announced students, faculty and staff will need a COVID booster before the spring semester.

