NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Queens.
The FDNY said the fire was raging when firefighters arrived on 162nd Street near 71st Avenue in Flushing.
Officials said they were hampered by clutter inside the building, but were able to get the flames under control by 5:30 a.m.
In addition to the two people killed, another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on a cause of the names of the victims.