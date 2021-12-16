NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Keechant Sewell will be New York City’s 45th police commissioner and the first woman to lead the department.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams made the historic announcement Wednesday morning.
Sewell, 49, will replace outgoing NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.
Here are five things we know about her:
- Sewell previously spent 25 years with the Nassau County Police Department and most recently served as chief of detectives
- She grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens
- She now lives in Valley Stream, but will have to move back into the city
- Sewell loves to cook and host dinner parties for her friends
- Adams says he chose her because she “exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent.”