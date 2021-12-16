NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed and seven other people were injured when a fire broke out Thursday morning in the East Village.

Dramatic video shows two teens climb out the window of a fourth floor apartment to escape the flames.

Firefighters were called around 7 a.m. to a building on Avenue D near Eighth Street. It took them about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Of the seven people hurt, one suffered life-threatening injuries, two were described as serious and four were minor.

The victims include four firefighters and the teens who narrowly escaped.

“Before we arrived on the scene, we had a couple of civilians that were in distress at the window and shimmied down a piece of conduit to safety. They have been removed. Those are the two with serious injuries,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Ajello said.

The FDNY said multiple electric bikes were found in the apartment where the fire started.

The cause remains under investigation.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.