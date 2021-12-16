NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID testing sites across New York City are seeing long lines as cases climb across the country.
Cases are up nearly 50% since last month nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while the Delta variant remains the dominant strain, Omicron cases are doubling every two days.
Lines for covid testing at CityMD are again running around the block. It's outrageous that two years in it's still so tough to get a test in NYC.
In the meantime, don't forget about the excellent City-run sites, where the wait is usually much shorter. Updated locations & hours: pic.twitter.com/NZpqn3QpjX
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 16, 2021
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
Several area colleges have canceled in-person classes or shut down campuses.
Four Broadway shows were also canceled Wednesday, and major league sports are dealing with outbreaks in the NBA, NFL and NHL.
Officials urge people to get vaccinated and get a booster shot.
Testing is also encouraged for holiday travel or gatherings.
