Breaking OvernightOff-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Queens Shooting
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Local TV, New York, NYPD, police, Vaccine, Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms two officers have been placed on desk duty after allegations they submitted fake COVID vaccine cards.

Last month, the city mandated all officers get the shot or go on unpaid leave.

READ MORE: Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub

Both officers were stripped of their guns and badges on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Princeton, NYU Announce Changes As COVID Cases Climb

The NYPD says an investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is now underway.

MORE NEWS: Rikers Island Reports 2nd Inmate Death In Less Than A Week

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team