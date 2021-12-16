NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD confirms two officers have been placed on desk duty after allegations they submitted fake COVID vaccine cards.
Last month, the city mandated all officers get the shot or go on unpaid leave.READ MORE: Off-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub
Both officers were stripped of their guns and badges on Tuesday.READ MORE: Princeton, NYU Announce Changes As COVID Cases Climb
The NYPD says an investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is now underway.MORE NEWS: Rikers Island Reports 2nd Inmate Death In Less Than A Week
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here