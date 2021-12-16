Breaking OvernightOff-Duty NYPD Lieutenant Hospitalized, Suspect Dead After Queens Shooting
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was shot overnight in Queens.

He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

A suspect was also shot and died of his injuries.

WATCH: NYPD Shares Update On Lieutenant Shot In Queens 

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Friday near 57th Street and Northern Boulevard in Woodside.

Police said the lieutenant was at a club called La Boom when a group of men followed him outside.

“At some point, the officer exits the club, where he is confronted by several armed individuals wearing masks. We believe these individuals were attempting to rob the officer, possibly of jewelry that the officer was wearing,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters Friday morning. “Moments later, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and at least one of the perpetrators.”

Police said the officer fired eight shots, and the suspects fired nine.

(Credit: NYPD)

“[The officer] has multiple gunshot wounds. He is lucky to be alive,” Shea said.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine from the suspect.

“There is a citywide pattern of individuals going to nightclubs, wearing jewelry, coming out and being targeted,” said Shea. “So that’s going to be something that we look at.”

Police said the suspect had at least one prior arrest for gang assault last year in New York City.

They’re searching for two to three more people in the case, and offering a $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

