NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot and killed overnight during a home invasion robbery on Staten Island.
The 38-year-old victim was home with his girlfriend when investigators say two suspects broke in through the front door and shot him in the shoulder.READ MORE: Rashaun Weaver Pleads Guilty In Tessa Majors Stabbing
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Hinton Street in the Arden Heights section.READ MORE: New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait
The man died at the hospital.MORE NEWS: New Year's Eve Celebration Still On In Times Square; Officials Closely Monitoring COVID Numbers
Police are searching for two suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.