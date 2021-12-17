NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Police say 28-year-old AdeoluI lesanmi was last seen leaving her Harlem home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build and dark complexion. She also has flower tattoos on both arms.

NYC #medtwitter community please please keep an eye out for this amazing human and med school classmate Dr. Ade Ilesanmi, last seen 12/15 in East Harlem. Please share!! pic.twitter.com/uX9vJ1Dhm7
— Wil Gibb, MD (@Wil_Gibb) December 16, 2021
lesanmi was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-color tie-dye shirt.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.