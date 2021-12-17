NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Vaccinations will be required for Hoboken’s upcoming SantaCon bar crawl, the city announced Friday.
Mayor Ravi Bhalla signed an executive order mandating that bars and restaurants participating in “bar crawls” must require proof of vaccination.READ MORE: Dawn Peterson, Mother Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Jamaica, Queens Home
Attendees must be fully vaccinated, having received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two weeks prior.READ MORE: Radio City Rockettes Cancel Friday Performances Due To COVID Among Production
New York City’s SantaCon returned last weekend. Under the city’s vaccine mandate, everyone 5 and older has to show proof of at least one shot to dine indoors.MORE NEWS: New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait
