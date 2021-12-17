DevelopingRadio City Rockettes Become Latest Show To Cancel Performances Due To COVID Among Production
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Hoboken, Holidays, Local TV, New Jersey, SantaCon, Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Vaccinations will be required for Hoboken’s upcoming SantaCon bar crawl, the city announced Friday.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla signed an executive order mandating that bars and restaurants participating in “bar crawls” must require proof of vaccination.

READ MORE: Dawn Peterson, Mother Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Jamaica, Queens Home

Attendees must be fully vaccinated, having received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two weeks prior.

READ MORE: Radio City Rockettes Cancel Friday Performances Due To COVID Among Production

New York City’s SantaCon returned last weekend. Under the city’s vaccine mandate, everyone 5 and older has to show proof of at least one shot to dine indoors.

MORE NEWS: New York City Residents Reporting Long Lines At COVID Testing Sites; Check The Wait

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team