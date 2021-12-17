By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

​Today will be another nice day by December standards. Highs will still be around 15 degrees above normal, topping out in the upper 50s. The record for today in Central Park is 62, so it’ll again be relatively close. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, with some more high clouds streaming in by late afternoon.

It’ll be colder tonight with temps falling into the 30s to around 40 in the city. Clouds will build through the night, with some drops arriving near dawn.

Saturday is chilly, raw, and rainy. Highs will be closer to normal in the mid 40s, but much colder than what we’ve had recently. Expect periods of rain much of the day with some sleet and snow to the north. Some minor accumulation up to 1″ or so is possible heading toward Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess counties. Closer to the city and most of NJ, this will be an all-rain event.

A cold breeze moves in behind for Sunday with clearing skies. Highs will be in the low 40s, but it’ll only feel like the 30s in the afternoon. Things then look seasonably chilly, but quiet heading into next week.