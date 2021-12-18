NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a sexual assault and attempted robbery in Queens.
Investigators said the man was caught on video following a 51-year-old woman into an elevator and threatening her with a knife.READ MORE: NYPD: 30-Year-Old Man Murdered By Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend In Brooklyn
It happened inside a building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Corona just after midnight on Dec. 17.
The woman emptied her purse onto the floor before the suspect searched her body for additional property, police said.READ MORE: Radio City Cancels Remaining 'Christmas Spectacular' Shows Due To COVID
The man then pulled down the woman’s pants and assaulted her, according to police.
The woman was able to get away and to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Dawn Peterson, Mother Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Jamaica, Queens Home
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.