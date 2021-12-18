NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York set another record for single-day positive COVID cases Saturday.

Statewide, 21,908 people tested positive, beating out the previous day’s total of 21,027 positives. That’s the highest number of reported COVID cases since the pandemic began, and that pushed the daily positivity rate to nearly 8%.

The seven-day average positivity percentage rate increased to just over 6%.

Meanwhile, in New York City, more than 5,000 new COVID cases were reported, and health officials say just over 200 people were admitted to area hospitals.

COVID VACCINE

Vaccinations continue, however. City officials say more than 12 million people have been vaccinated.

Health officials say vaccines are the key to fighting this surge.

In addition to vaccines and boosters, you can also get free testing at state-run sites in Johnson City and Queensbury. Learn more about the sites and about how we’re partnering with communities to fight the winter surge:https://t.co/v5oRpFJR3M — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 17, 2021

With that in mind, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 40 new COVID vaccine pop-up sites across the state. Many opened Saturday, including some in New York City.

At Cornerstone Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, anyone could get their initial doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the Pfizer booster.

It’s part of the state’s plan to fight the winter surge in COVID cases and the fast-spreading Omicron variant. It’s also part of a multi-week effort to raise vaccination numbers in certain communities.

“Also to have trusted people from the community that are here, able to answer questions, and just access is really important,” said Frances Harris, with Choose Healthy Life.

The event also had COVID testing and a grocery giveaway.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

Test sites across the city continue to see long lines. Wait times can be as short as 30 minutes and as long as two hours in some places.

Many people being tested told CBS2 they’re doing it just as a precaution ahead of the Christmas holiday as the Omicron variant continues to spread.